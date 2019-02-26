Share:

LAHORE - Several PML-N leaders, including Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, failed to appear before the joint investigation team probing the killing of 14 people in Model Town in 2014.

Official sources revealed that PMLN leaders including Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif, and Rana Sana Ullah were summoned by the investigation team on Monday in Lahore but none of them appeared before the investigators. Rana Sana Ullah while talking to a TV channel last week rejected formation of the JIT stating that the JIT had no legal value. Last month, the provincial government had reconstituted a third JIT to investigate the incident on the request of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek.

Inspector General of the National Highways and Motorways Police Allah Dino Khawaja is head of the JIT while representatives of different intelligence agencies are also member of the team.