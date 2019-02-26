Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold 8th National Women at Work Festival in collaboration with Devcom-Pakistan to celebrate International women’s day on the theme of “Women in Culture” here on March 8.

The festival will be a public advocacy and outreach event by Devcom-Pakistan and PNCA to recognize, appreciate and celebrate the women’s work to inspire more women folks to become part of the economic productivity.

Women in Pakistan are struggling and striving hard to get their due place in every profession to play their dynamic role to boost the economy and to make a robust society. In this struggle, they face many hurdles and stigmas, and unfortunately their work and struggle is undermined despite long journey of advocacy and awareness-raising efforts by the government, non-government and international partners. Pakistan’s corporate sector has also played key role in the professional and economic empowerment of women, said the organizers.

Women working in the culture sector are more stigmatized in Pakistan especially those engaged in the professions such as dance, music and theater. Though we appreciate crafts but not the craftswomen in general. This year, Devcom-Pakistan has planned to celebrate the work of the women in culture sector of Pakistan, the organizers said.

The program include a multi-stakeholder seminar on the challenges facing the women in the culture sector and the steps should be taken to boost their work, screening of the documentaries on the struggle and work of women in the culture sector, dance, musical and theater performances by the women, display of handicrafts prepared by the women from different parts of Pakistan, awards for the corporate, government, non-government and international partners who have strengthened the women empowerment movement in Pakistan.