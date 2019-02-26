Share:

KARACHI - In first protest in the series of protests against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for arresting Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and harassing his family, the PPP Karachi women division held at Karachi Press Club.

The PPP has announced launching a phase-wise protest movement against the arrest of Agha Siraj Durrani and initially the party’s youth and women wings across the province would lead the demos.

The attendance of the gathering was however dismal and a only a few hundred of women came up to attend the event that was addressed by party’s Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, General Secretary Waqar Mehdi and others.

The participants raised slogans against NAB for victimising the PPP leadership using its black law as a tool.

Nisar Khuhro criticised the way in which the speaker was arrested from Islamabad and later his house raided and family harassed. “Prime minister Imran Khan, his sister Aleema Khan and top PTI leadership is roaming free despite facing ongoing NAB enquiries against them,” he said and termed it a biased attitude of NAB towards PPPP leadership.

He said that anti-people policies of the federal government are no more a secret. “PPP has faced the dictatorial regimes and will face the so-called democrats also,” he said and added that if anyone considers that PPPP could be blackmailed through such then he is living in fools’ paradise.

He said that the people of the Sindh province are neither afraid of guns and bombs.

PPPP Sindh women leader Shugufta Jumani said that NAB has begun attacking on families of the PPPP leaders which could not be tolerated at any cost.

She said that the women activists of the PPPP has once again proved that they were not behind in facing the suppression against the party and leading the party caravan in accomplishment of mission of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.