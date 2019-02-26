Share:

ISLAMABAD - The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Monday as it fell by 409 points (1.03%) to close at 39,606.79 points.

A total of 44,193,140 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 2.998 billion.

Out of 332 companies, share prices of 100 companies recorded increase while that of 211 companies registered decrease whereas 21 companies remained stable.

BOP was the volume leader with 12,229,500 shares, and its per share price decreased by Re 0.61 to close at Rs 13.36 per share.

STPL remained the runner up with 5,202,000 shares traded during the day and its price also decreased by Rs 0.53 per share to close at Rs 21.33 followed by UBL, trading volume of which was recorded 4,505,600 shares, and its price per share also decreased by Rs 4.91 and closed at Rs 142.12.