LAHORE - Former federal law minister and key leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Babar Awan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office here on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, Buzdar said the PTI government believes in action, not hollow claims. He said that steps are being taken under a comprehensive strategy for bringing betterment in the life of the people. He said that welfare of deprived segments of the society is dear to him and work is being done day and night for public welfare. He said, “I am personally going everywhere to help solve problems of people and people will be facilitated by redressing the wrong policies of the previous government,” he said.

CONDOLENCE

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of father of test cricketer Imran Farhat. In a condolence message, the chief minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

CM TAKES NOTICE

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a news item aired by a news channel about leak of math paper of 8th class in Kasur. He has sought a report from the School Education secretary and directed the officials to take legal action against those responsible.

CM ORDERS ARREST

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG Police about the murder of three persons in Baghbanpura area of Lahore. He has directed that criminals should be arrested at the earliest and legal action be initiated against them.

He has also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and assured that they will be provided justice at every cost.