SIALKOT-President PTI Central Punjab Umer Dar has strongly condemned the brutal assassination of Pakistani prisoner Shakir alias Ilyas, who was stoned to death by Hindu prisoners in Jaipur jail in India a few days ago.

Umer Dar visited victim Shakir’s native house in Jessarwala-Daska (Sialkot district) her on Monday. He deeply condoled with the bereaved relatives of victim Shakir alias Ilyas. He expressed complete solidarity with the family.

Jessarwala-Daska based Shakir alias Ilyas was arrested by Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) for illegally entering Indian territory in 2003 (sixteen years ago). He had been languishing in different Indian jails for the last sixteen years despite completing his three years long imprisonment awarded to him by an Indian court.