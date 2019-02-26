Share:

Islamabad : The managing director of PTV, Arshad Khan has stated that Pakistan Television is a national asset and it is here to stay to defend the ideological boundaries of Pakistan. The PTV has heavily suffered due to mismanagement, nepotism, corruption and external interference and such practices will not be allowed to continue anymore, he said, according to a press release issued here yesterday.

In line with the vision of the present government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTV Board and the management are addressing these critical issues and have initiated the process of PTV’s revamping, the MD said.

The prime minister wants to see PTV as an efficient and independent state broadcaster like BBC and to be a public service organisation that could instil hope and positivity in the society at large, Arshad said. “We are committed to that agenda.”

He said that “all conspiracies” to close or sell PTV will be thwarted with full force. He reiterated that PTV’s actual asset is its employees and they will not allow anyone to misuse them for any hidden agenda.