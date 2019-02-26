Share:

Lightning strike kills three brothers

TOBA TEK SINGH-Three brothers died when they were struck by lightning here at Pirmahal on Monday. According to police and rescue sources, the deceased brothers, identified as 21-year-old Nadir, 15-year-old Sajid and 13-year-old Haider, residents of Lower Colony were working at their farmland. All of sudden lightning fell on them during rain. As a result, they all received serious burns and breathed their last instantly.

Meanwhile, a man identified as Muhammad Riaz, resident of Usman Park locality of Gojra poisoned his two minor daughters and son and later consumed the poison. When his wife saw all of them, she informed people who shifted them all to Gojra THQ Hospital where their condition is stated to be critical condition. According to neighbour, reason behind the incident is poor financial position of the man who was jobless since long. The police have launched investigation into the incident.

PACT new office bearers elected

NOORPUR THAL - Rana Ali Sher and Shah Jehan have been elected president and general secretary respectively of Punjab Association of Computer Teachers (PACT) Noorpur Thal for the current year.

Other elected office-bearers are: senior vice president Tariq Maqsood, senior vice president female Bushra, additional secretary Qasim, joint secretary Sagheer Ahmed Aheer, additional general secretary female Masooma Azhar and finance secretary Ramzan Vig. Speaking on the occasion, newly-elected president PACT NPT Rana Ali Sher reiterated that the PACT was committed to working for the betterment of Education Department in their respective domains through improvement in the quality of educational services. He further said the PACT would continue to raise voice for a solution to the problems being faced by computer teachers.

Govt making efforts to help poor

KAMALIA - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing leader Sajida Asif Kathia said that the government was making a program to help the poor and deserving people in the country.

She was addressing a press meet at her office here the other day. “Making the bureaucracy completely non-political and ensuring the public service delivery is the manifesto of the PTI government. The health sector has an important part in the priorities of the PTI. Through Sehat Insaf Card, poor citizens will get free medical treatment for themselves and their family while all the expenses will be borne by the government. The government of Tehreek-e-Insaf is providing treatment to all diseases through Sehat Insaf Card. The travel expenses from home to hospital and hospital to home will also be paid under Sehat Insaf Card program,” she said. “Sehat Insaf Card was a commendable step by the government which aimed to provide medical treatment to the people lacking financial resources,” she added.