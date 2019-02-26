Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Rangers Monday claimed to succeed a major breakthrough in the recent wave of targeted killings in Karachi and arresting eight men allegedly belonged to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London.

Addressing a press conference at Rangers Headquarters Colonel Faisal Awan revealed the arrest of hit squad comprising Syed Raza Ali, Mohsin Ali, Rehman alias Shahrukh, Shaheryar alias Sherry, Zameeruddin, Syed Waqas, Tanzeem and Anisur Rehman. While their seven accomplices—Junaid alias Joni, Asif alias Pasha alias Major, Sajjad Chaudhry, Kashif, Naeem and Azam—were still at large.

The Rangers official said that Saleem alias Belgium, who was given the target of violence by the MQM founder Altaf Hussain, was the mastermind of the recent political unrest in the city. Colonel Awan said that Belgium had set up the hit squad and made Asif alias Pasha, who had served in the party’ different sectors, as in-charge of the group.

According to Rangers, the group was involved in bomb blast at the MQM-Pakistan’s ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, killing the Pak Sarzameen Party’s workers in Rizvia area and attack on MQM-P office in New Karachi that claimed the life a party man. Speaking about the strategy of the suspects, Colonel Awan said they used social media platform for communicating with each other instead of using the mobile phone SIM cards so as to avoid their tracing.

The suspects used words like ‘boxes’ for improvised explosive devices (IEDs), ‘Aalu’ for hand grenade and ‘Cassette’ for pistol in their communication on Whatsapp, said the Rangers official.