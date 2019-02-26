Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly Monday called for conferring honourary degree to the medical student Nimra Baig, who was killed in North Karachi in crossfire between the police and robbers.

The demand was made in resolutions tabled by PPPP lawmaker Heer Soho and MQM-P MPA Waseem Qureshi during the provincial assembly sitting on Monday afternoon chaired by imprisoned Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

Durrani and the two other accused PPP lawmaker Sharjeel Memon and MQM-P’s MPA Javed Hanif were brought to the assembly from the imprisonment on production order.

Qureshi said that Nimra wanted to serve the humanity after completing her medical studies but a bullet deprived her from successfully fulfilling her dream. “Now her mother should be invited and awarded his daughter’s honourary degree,” he said.

3 MPAs attend session on production order

Opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that the police become a symbol of fear rather than a people-friendly force in the eyes of common man. He also demanded to setup a police station in the name of the slain medical student.

“Instead of just criticising the police, we all should work for improving the trainings of policemen on modern lines,” he said that and added the deteriorating law and order situation in the city needs a revamped police force.

Minister for Local Bodies Saeed Ghani while supporting the suggestions of the opposition leader said that they all pay tribute to Nimra, who not only was studying medical studies on merit but also wanted to support her family. “I will personally request the DOW University authorities for an honorary degree to the medical student,” he said.

He said that if the provincial government is made answerable for the acts of police then it should be empowered to make the force answerable before them.

“The chief minister is even not entitled to change a station house officer [SHO],” he said and added that even the government has no role in recruitments in police and is carried out as per directives of the apex committee.

He said that with all powers of the force the provincial police chief is not answerable to the assembly and the government has to respond over their irresponsible acts. “If there is no supervision on an institution then such acts tends to happen,” he said and added that if other provincial chief executives have powers to remove DPOs then why not in Sindh province.

MQM-P lawmaker Khwaja Izhar ul Hassan said that killing of Nimra is a second such incident in recent years after Amal Umer, that involves clear negligence on part of the police authorities.

He also demanded for a commission to unearth whose bullet hit Nimra and asked as to why the policemen are roaming in the city with such high velocity fire power guns.

PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman said that the Sindh government was responsible for the killing of Nimra as the state is responsible for the lives and property of its citizens. “Why no concrete steps were taken after Amal Umar’s killing,” he asked adding people are killed on daily basis but the provincial authorities are busy saving their corrupt counterparts.

Meanwhile, Sindh Assembly also adopted a unanimous resolution demanding federal authorities for issuing blue passports to the provincial lawmakers, their spouses and dependent children and also the assembly secretariat and their families.

The resolution was tabled by the PPPP lawmaker Marvi Rashidi, who said that the members of the National Assembly and Senate and their families also enjoys this privilege and the same should be reciprocated in the province. MQM-P lawmaker Muhammad Hussain also supported the move and said that he also submitted a similar resolution in 2014.

The house was later adjourned for Tuesday morning by the speaker’s chair.