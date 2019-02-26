Share:

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday issued production order of former Federal Minister and PML-N Senator Kamran Michael who is in the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for his alleged involvement in corruption.

The chair issued the order through his ruling he read out in the House enabling the detained lawmaker to attend the current session.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq moved an application with the Senate Secretariat under Rule 84 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012.

While announcing his ruling, Sanjrani observed that in terms of relevant provision of the rules, in issuing a production order Chairman must not act in a routine and mechanical manner but should also examine that why is it “necessary” that a certain member should attend proceedings of the House. He observed that neither under rules nor by practice, it is mandatory or for granted that production orders have to be issued for each/any member under custody and for every session or business. The Presiding Officers had been rejecting requests in many cases and gave rulings justifying decision of not issuing production orders, he said.

Similarly, he added the courts had also declared that issuing of production order was not mandatory. Only in case, the chair considers the presence of the member detained for a particular business or reasons the same can be issued, he said while quoting courts orders. The chair said that Senator Kamran Michael was the only Senator from Punjab representing the minorities and giving voice to their aspirations in the House. “Therefore, in order to ensure that minorities living in Punjab are duly represented in the sessions of Senate, I hereby order to issue his production order,” the chair stated.