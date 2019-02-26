Share:

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the Indian leadership to refrain from plunging region into war.

In a statement following the breach of the Line of Control by Indian aircraft, the PML-N leader called on the Indian leadership to rethink its war strategy and warned that if India initiated a war, then Pakistan would hoist its flag in New Delhi.

“On the one hand, Modi is washing poor people’s feet while on the other, innocent Kashmiri blood is spilling," Shehbaz said, as he urged Modi not to plunge the innocent people of South Asia into a war.

“The Indian leadership should come to its senses and act responsibly and should not [plunge] the people of South Asia into war,” he said.

Shehbaz further warned that India should not take Pakistan’s patience as weakness. “It will be a significant mistake on the Indian side to mistake Pakistan’s stance as weakness."

He added that the entire nation stands with Pakistan armed forces. “Our army is skilled and its example of bravery is in front of everyone. We are proud of them,” Shehbaz said.

“I am ready to go to war and shed blood for my country,” he added.

Earlier today, Indian military aircraft violated the Line of Control as they intruded from the Muzaffarabad sector but were forced to return owing to the timely response of the Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

The incursion into the Pakistani air space follows a series of threats by Indian political and military leadership after the attack on an Indian Army convoy at Pulwama by a local youth, in reaction to the oppression unleashed by the occupational forces.