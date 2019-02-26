Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh cabinet has decided to bring the remuneration of the doctors of Sindh government at par with the doctors of the Punjab at an annual cost Rs5.6 billion. However, the cabinet also decided that there would be appropriate legislation under which enhancement of remuneration of doctors, teachers and other professionals with their performance and achievements.

The cabinet meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, all provincial ministers, advisors to chief minister, special assistants, Advocate General Sindh and other concerned officers.

The health department presented an agenda item in the cabinet to provide existing remuneration being paid to the doctors of the Sindh government (BPS-17 to BPS-20), house job officers, and postgraduate students in line with existing remuneration of the government of Punjab.

The cabinet discussed the matter thoroughly and most of the cabinet members were of the view that the enhancement of salary package must be based on performance, punctuality and readiness to serve in hard areas wherever they services are required.

The chief minister intervened and said that the decision to revise the remuneration of the doctors was quite difficult for him keeping in view the financial impact but “we want to meet this demand of the doctors on the hope that they would serve to their best abilities,” he said.

Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and Secretary health briefed the cabinet about the proposal under which Rs10,000 per month would be given to postgraduate candidates in addition to their exiting remuneration. Rs15,000 per month would also be added in the exiting stipend. The health department would also revise the remuneration of all serving doctors from grade B-17 to grade B-20 and will bring them the remuneration at par with the remuneration of doctor serving in the Punjab, if the cabinet approves.

The cabinet approved the proposal under which monthly special health allowance of Rs10,000 to be given to doctors of Grade BPS-17 and grade 18 and Rs5,000 to the doctors of grade BPS-19 and 20.

The health professional allowance has been enhanced from Rs23,851 to Rs28,472 for grade 17, from Rs15,956 to Rs19,175 for grade BPS-18, from Rs15,935 to Rs19,100 for grade BPS-19 and from Rs15,961 to Rs19,192 for grade PBS-20 doctors. Every doctor would get two allowance, professional and special health care allowances, therefore the total impact would come to Rs5.6 billion.

PPHI CONTRACT EXTENDED

The health department told the cabinet that the MoU between health department and Peoples Primary Health Initiative (PPHI) has expired on December 12, 2018. The PPHI was managing 1176 health facilities throughout Sindh with the support of Sindh government.

The cabinet was told that the Chief Executive Officer of PPHI has initiated a request for renewal of MoU for another period of five years with effect from December 2018 to December 2023. The cabinet approved the request and decided to conduct third party audit and sharing of the PPHI expenditures.

KMDC UPGRADED TO UNIVERSITY

Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani told the cabinet that Mayor Karachi has put up a request that the transformation of Karachi Medical & Dental College to a University has been a long standing issue.

The cabinet approved the proposal and referred the bill to a committee comprising local Government Minister, Minister Health, Minister Education and Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab to improve the draft and send it to the assembly.

AROR VARSITY BILL APPROVED

The bill of Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design and Heritage Sukkur was passed by the Sindh Assembly and was sent to the Governor. The Sindh governor returned the bill with the observation to ensure participation of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. The university & Boards Department again prepared the draft of the university and on the instructions of the chief minister placed it before the cabinet. The cabinet again approved it and sent the bill to the assembly.

SAFE HOUSE ESTABLISHMENT

Following the orders of Sindh High Court, the cabinet approved establishment of Safe Houses for distress women for their immediate rescue, safety and shelter on temporary basis in each district.

The cabinet was told by the Social Welfare department that District Safe Houses have been constituted with DC as head of committee for running the Safe House. The cabinet approved an amount of Rs5 million, including Rs3 million for manpower and Rs2 million for utilities.

RESTORATION OF CITY TO OLD PLAN

The cabinet discussed the Supreme Court order regarding restoration of past glory of Karachi by restoration of original approved Master Plan. Under the court orders the establishments/ encroachments carried out over converted plots from residential, park, playgrounds, hospitals to commercial purpose are to be demolished.

The cabinet constituted a cabinet committee comprising Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah and Minister for Transport Awais Qadir Shah to review the status of the establishments developed on converted plots and give recommendations to the cabinet within next 30 days.

NESPAK

The cabinet was told that work on K-IV project meant to provide 260 MGD of water to Karachi in the first phase has been awarded to FWO for Rs25.55 billion. The federal government is sharing 50 percent cost while the remaining 50 percent is being borne by the Sindh government.

Due to addition of supplementary works such as 50 MW power plant, augmentation and ancillary works as well as changes in routes etc it was felt to review the design.

PASSING MARKS

The Sindh cabinet approved reduction in passing marks from 60 percent to 50 percent for recruitment of Junior Elementary School Teacher (JEST) of BPS-14 and Early Childhood Teacher (ECT) BPS-15.

Minister Education Syed Sardar Shah and Secretary School Education Qazi Shahid Parvez told the cabinet that the department had started process for recruitment of 6,000 JEST and ECT teachers through IBA. For qualification of the test 60 percent marks were required. The result was quite frustrating because only 1,962 candidates could qualify the test and 1,519 candidates could be appointed.

The cabinet also condemned India atrocities in held Kashmir.