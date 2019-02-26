Share:

DUABI - Fast bowler Sohail Tanvir said that he has played lot of T20 cricket world over and he settles down quickly and adapts to the conditions accordingly.

Talking to The Nation, Sohail said: “Too much cricket is being played in UAE, which is the reason behind low crowds in Pakistan Super League, T10 and Pakistan home series. Afghanistan and other leagues are also being played in UAE while labour class also can’t afford to come daily and usually prefer to come on weekends. The Sharjah Stadium is situated in the heart of the city, which is easy for the crowds to come and witness the matches, while Dubai Stadium is far away, which is the main reason behind low crowd at Dubai Stadium.”

He said Quetta Gladiators was new team for him but like he said, he doesn’t need much time to settle down. “Same happened in Gladiators case. I am not only enjoying bowling, but also taking wickets on regular basis. I am sure people have witnessed lot of improvement in my fielding as well, due to which I had to face lot of criticism but now I have improved in this department and working very hard to carry forward same in the coming matches to help my team win the PSL title.”

When asked about pitches, the left-arm bowler said: “As we all know that the pitches are not helpful to the bowlers in UAE, who have to struggle when it comes to taking wickets. I am in good form and gave consistent performances in the first half of matches. We have developed a good combination and hopefully, we will carry forward the momentum in the next matches.”

About taking tips from legendry Sir Viv Richards, Sohail replied: “People think that Sir Viv was just a great batsman, but the matter of the fact is that he is a super reader of the game and gave tips not only to me, but also to others. The way he is emotionally and physically involved with the Gladiators team is of great motivation for the players and I personally like to spend time with him.”

“Sarfraz has regained his batting form, which helped him lead the side from the front and he is showing his qualities as a leader. The team has some good players, while it is always welcoming sign when your main players are performing whether it is with willow or leather. The return of Umar Akmal’s form is also very beneficial for Gladiators and off course, for national team as well. We are working as a unit and trying our best to clinch the PSL-4 trophy,” Sohail concluded.