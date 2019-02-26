Share:

ANKARA - Turkish prosecutors on Monday issued warrants for more than 100 suspects including active-duty soldiers and healthcare workers for their alleged links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 coup attempt. Prosecutors in the capital Ankara issued the warrants for 100 soldiers – 67 of them active-duty soldiers -- in addition to one person working at the Trade Ministry as well as nine healthcare workers, including four serving. The suspects, including a commander and lieutenants, are accused of communicating with the terror group through pay phones.

Ayse Delibas - the wife of Tuncay Delibas, the private doctor of FETO’s U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen - is also among the suspects sought by police.

The FETO and Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.