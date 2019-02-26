Share:

At least two people died and eight others injured in various incidents in different areas of Sheikhupura on Tuesday.

According to details, a man identified as Rizwan sleeping in room of his house located in Habib Colony died of suffocation after smoke filled in the room due to fire caused by an electric short circuit.

A rickshaw overturned due to over speeding near Marriyumabad Stop at Sargodha Road Sheikhupura resultantly six people including Marriyum Bibi 30, Sawaira 17, d/o Aslam, Suriya Bibi w/o Khalil, Gulnaz Bibi w/o Adnan Masih, Uzma and Alishba was seriously injured.

A woman Shahida died while her husband and son were injured when roof of a house collapsed in Old Bhikhi area of Sheikhupura.

The bodies and injured were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas where condition of some wounded people was stated to be serious.