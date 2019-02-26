Share:

PR LAHORE - Energy Ministry has decided to bring daily and contract workers working in distribution companies on permanent jobs on the basis of their good performance and providing better service to electricity consumers and observance of safety at work place. The management would award prize to those employees who perform exemplary. DISCOs management would continue to raise the quality of the professional training and providing them standard safety equipments and provide bucket fitted vehicles to the line and grid staff and making up the shortage of the field staff.

These decisions were taken in a bilateral meeting held with the representatives of All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union C.B.A by Irfan Ali, Federal Secretary Energy, on Monday at Lahore. The union was represented by Khurshid Ahmad, general secretary, along with Haji Muhammad Younis, senior vice president, Osama Tariq, additional general secretary, and Maqsood Qureshi and Nosher Khan. Mian Sagheer Ahmad, General Manager (HR) PEPCO, and Zargham Eshaq Khan, Joint Secretary Ministry of Energy, were also present.