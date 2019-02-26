Share:

SIALKOT-PML-N Central Leader and MNA Ch Ahsan Iqbal has said that wars could never be solution to disputes and problems, saying that wars in this modern age bring destruction beyond comprehension.

Addressing party workers here at Narowal, the PML-N stalwart said that national defence of Pakistan is in very strong hands as armed forces of Pakistan and the nation are ready to sacrifice their lives for defending every inch of the motherland.

Ch Ahsan Iqbal said that the Pakistan is a peace-loving country and wants durable peace across the globe.

He said that Pakistan wants to establish good relations with all its neighbours including India, demanding early peaceful solution to the burning Kashmir issue, which has become a flashpoint between two nuclear neighbours.

The former interior minister revealed that the man (Nawaz Sharif) who made defence of the country impregnable and who remained the prime minister of the country for three times could never be a traitor.

He asked the PTI government to refrain from the character assassination of Nawaz Sharif. He said that the PTI government is holding Nawaz Sharif responsible for all the wrongdoings and failures of the economic and political policies of the PTI.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving the lessons of austerity to the masses but himself lives in a house (spread on 300 kanals of land) and is paying only Rs100,000 tax, amazingly.