LAHORE - A 30-year-old woman died and 25 passengers were wounded when two metro busses collided with each other near Kahna on Monday. The injured were shifted to Lahore General Hospital by ambulances.

Rescue workers said at least 13 people were shifted to hospital with serious injuries while 12 people were provided first aid on the spot. The deceased was identified by police as Ammara Mubeen.

The police handed over her body to her family after fulfilling legal formalities. Authorities were investigating the incident.

REPORT SOUGHT - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report on collision of two metro buses near Gajumata. He has directed the Punjab Mass Transit Authority to submit a comprehensive report and initiate action after identification of persons responsible for the negligence. Necessary steps should be taken so that such incidents may not occur again, he said. He directed the officials to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured. The chief minister has also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of a female passenger and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.