FAISALABAD-The Anti-Corruption Establishment has retrieved 264-kanal state land from land grabbers in district Jhang.

An ACE spokesman said on Tuesday that under the supervision of Regional Director Anti-Corruption Imran Raza Abbas, a team conducted an operation against the land grabbers and retrieved the state land from one Muhammad Zahid and his accomplices in Chak No 457-JB Jhang.

The retrieved land worth over Rs 66 million has been handed over to the Revenue Department.

27 profiteers fined

Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 46,500 fine on 27 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering during the past 12 hours.

The magistrate, along with his team, checked prices of daily-use items in various parts including Sadhar, Shadab Colony, Mansoor Abad, Gulfishan Road, Madina Town, Chibban Road, etc. and found 27 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.