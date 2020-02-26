Share:

BAHAWALPUR-As many as 30000 students of government and private educational institutions of Bahawalpur Division would participate in one-day plantation drive on March 6.

This was told in a meeting held at Commissioner Office here today. Commissioner Bahawalpur Asif Iqbal presided over the meeting.The meeting was briefed that the tree plantation drive would be observed in Lal Sohanra in Bahawalpur district, Qasimwala in Rahim Yar khan and in different villages of Bahawalnagar district.

In addition to educational institutions, other government departments including Forest Department, Agriculture Department, Parks and Horticulture Department and police would also participate in the campaign.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and officers of concerned departments.

PFA closes fake milk centre

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday closed down a unit where thousands of litres of milk was prepared on daily basis.

According to PFA sources, Deputy Director Operations Habib Rasheed, along with his team, conducted a raid at a unit in Madrasa police precincts and seized chemicals and 5,000-litre fake loose milk. Later, the milk was discarded by the raiding party. However, those involved in the process of preparing fake milk fled the scene.