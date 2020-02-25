Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted three members of an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered six cars worth hundreds of thousands of Rupees from them, a police spokesman said Tuesday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar ud Din Syed assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against car-lifters. Following his directions, SP Investigation constituted special team under the supervision of in-charge ACLC sub-inspector Liaqat Ali. This team apprehended three members of the inter-provincial gang.

The gangsters have been identified as Sajid Iqbal, Kamran Manzoor and Adil. The police recovered six cars worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed to have taken away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and sold in KP and AJK. Separate cases have been registered at Sabzi Mandi, Shams Colony and Industrial Area police stations against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Tarnol police have arrested two accused involved in street crime and recovered snatched motorcycles, weapons, mobile phones and cash. Furthermore, Nilore police have arrested six accused who had attempted occupation over some other’s property after entering into the house.

According to the police officials, the action is part of the police efforts against land mafia.