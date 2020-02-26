Share:

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Narcotics Control & SAFRON Shehryar Khan Afridi on Tuesday stressed the need for broadening the scope of regional and global cooperation to save the world from the menace of drugs. Addressing the participants of the Fourth Trans-regional Cooperation Meeting on drugs control here, Afridi said that Pakistan was spearheading the efforts for saving the world from the menace of narcotics. “We have been working as the first line of defence against drugs and terrorism,” Afridi said, and added, “For this very purpose, trans-regional and global partnership frameworks have been priorities for Pakistan, and we would like to expand our scope of cooperation with the world.” “Recognizing the sacrifices Pakistan has given in the fight against drugs is need of the hour just like the UN and world countries have acknowledged the country’s contributions to peacekeeping missions,” Afridi said, and added, “Pakistan enjoys poppy free status since 2001. Moreover, we are ranked among the countries, which have seized maximum number of drugs despite meager resources and shortage of manpower.” Afridi said that Pakistan had recently developed the smart phone application ‘Zindagi’ for creating awareness in people about the hazards of drugs. “We have been receiving appreciation for that from regional and world partners. Moreover we have indigenously developed a large database (Amaan) of criminals wanted in connection with drug-related crimes across the world. This would help Pakistan and its partners to track all the international drug peddlers,” he added. He said under the new policy, Pakistan would further enhance cooperation with the world community as “We understand that drug-related crimes are of international nature. The organised crime syndicates, blinded by their greed and lust are adopting innovative means to maximize their earnings at the cost of innocent human lives,” the minister noted. In the end, Afridi praised the EU-ACT project team, EU delegation to Pakistan and the National Crime Agency of UK for their support which made holding of the event possible.