DOHA - American teenager Amanda Anisimova claimed the third victory of her career over a top-10 player on Monday by stunning fifth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-3 in the Qatar Open second round. Anisimova struck 27 winners in a display of relentless aggression and saved all three break points on her own serve. Svitolina has struggled this year, having reached just one quarter-final at the Thailand Open after a third-round Australian Open exit. The Ukrainian struggled to land her first serve during most of the contest and her poor shot selection ultimately proved her undoing. Anisimova, 18, will next meet either former world number two Svetlana Kuznetsova or Polish teenager Iga Swiatek. Greece’s Maria Sakkari celebrated breaking into the top 20 for the first time by defeating German Julia Goerges 6-4 6-3. Sakkari, seeded 15th, won the opening four games in each set on her way to the second round for the first time in Doha after three attempts. Sakkari next plays Czech Tereza Martincova.