Share:

FAISALABAD - The Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organised an awareness seminar on the 2nd phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement on 25th February, 2020 at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Faisalabad. The seminar was one of the many from a series of seminars being organized by the Ministry of Commerce and TDAP across the country to disseminate the trade and export opportunities arising out of CPFTA-II, which has become operational.

A large number of business persons from FCCI and major trade associations of textiles, foundry & engineering, agro food and chemical industry of this region attended the seminar. Secretary FCCI thanked all the guests and provided in-depth introduction of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

Dr Muhammad Hamid Ali, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Islamabad welcomed the distinguished guests. Speaking on the accession, he briefed the audience about the 2nd phase of CPFTA, which offers an enhanced and deeper market access to Pakistan. He apprised that under CPFTA-II, China has eliminated the tariff on 313 high priority tariff lines of Pakistan’s export interest, providing Pakistan a preferential treatment. He stated that safeguard measures and balance of payment clauses are included under this CPFTA II to protect local industry.