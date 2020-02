Share:

LAHORE - BankIslami, one of the chief technologically advanced banks of Pakistan with more than 330 branches in over 114 cities, won three prestigious awards at the 9th CSR Summit & Award 2020 ceremony held recently. The three categories included Green/Environmental Stewardship, Sustainability Initiative and Social Impact. The dynamic team of BankIslami zealously strives to utilize more opportunities to fulfill its corporate social responsibility for the years to come.