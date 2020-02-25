Share:

BEIJING - China’s BeiDou navigation satellites are helping the country fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic with high precision from space. When China was building the two makeshift hospitals - Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) and Leishenshan (Thunder God Mountain) in Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, equipment based on the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) provided high precision positioning service and accelerated the construction. Drones based on the BDS have been utilized to spray disinfectant. Police in Ruichang, east China’s Jiangxi Province, used BDS-based drones to patrol crowded places to prevent intensive contact between people. China’s Ministry of Transport sent epidemic prevention and transportation service information to more than 6 million vehicles via the BDS terminals, and provided services for the transportation of emergency materials to the areas most affected by the epidemic.