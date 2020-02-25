Share:

LUSAKA - Mary Sakala, a bachelor of economics at the University of Zambia (UNZA), decided to enroll for a Chinese learning program at the Confucius Institute in hope of furthering her education in China. “I am learning Chinese because I am preparing myself so that when I go to China I will be able to communicate effectively,” she told Xinhua. Her friend, Lombe Bwalya, who is pursuing a degree in education, says she is learning Chinese because she wants to join one of the many Chinese companies that are operating in Zambia. The desire to learn the Chinese language has gained popularity in Zambia since the establishment of the Confucius Institute 10 years ago at the UNZA. “The Chinese language has become an important economic language because of China’s global influence. People are eager to learn the Chinese language in order to communicate properly with the Chinese people,” Sande Ngalande, acting director of the Confucius Institute. A lot of people are realizing the importance of learning the Chinese language because they want to learn not only the language but the Chinese culture as well, he said.