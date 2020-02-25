Share:

ISLAMABAD - The cost of Green Enclave-I Housing Scheme being implemented by FGEHA has been increased to 180 per cent because of the delay of years in the execution of said project.

The cost of the project has been increased from Rs2.980 billion to Rs5558 billion and eventually the allottees would have to bear the extra burden in case of escalation in the price of the plot.

It was informed by the Director General Federal Government Housing Authority Bajwa to a sub-committee of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Housing and Works, which met here at the head office of the authority under the chair of MNA Iqbal Muhammad Khan.

The committee reviewed the progress of different projects launched by the housing authority and sought the detail of their completion dates. The committee was informed that the cost of the Green Enclave-I project has been increased to manifold.

However, when questioned by one of the committee members about the response of the allottees in the said scheme to price hike of their plots, Director General FGEHA Waseem Hayat Bajwa informed that nobody was agitated on this price hike so far.

Meanwhile, the Secretary Housing and Works also intervened and told that the price hike does not matter because when the plots would be delivered, they would be worth more than the amount paid by the allotees in the market.

The committee was informed that the said project was initiated in 2009, which was delayed due to a suo-moto notice taken by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the apex court disposed off the case in 2013.

They informed that a construction agreement has been signed and development work has been started in December 2019, which would be completed in next two years.

He informed that no further delay would be tolerated and a clause to impose Rs0.2 million per day after expiry of two-year term is also incorporated in the agreement.

The committee was informed that the layout plan of another scheme Green Enclave-II is also on cards and the development work would start in next 60 days. The said scheme was stalled due to the failure of earlier partner in providing required land.

Subsequently, the authority has signed a new agreement with Commoner Sky Garden on land sharing basis and up to 6,000 kanals of land have already been transferred on the name of FGEHF. Meanwhile, the committee was briefed that the fate of F-14 and F-15 sectors are also attached with the decision of the supreme court of Pakistan that had reserved its judgment in its case.

The committee was also informed about five projects being implemented on part of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

These projects would be constructed at Kashmir Avenue Apartments in G-13, Chaklala Scheme at Rawalpindi, Skyline Apartments at Top City, Indus Vista Apartments in B-17 and Lifestyle Residency in Lahore.

The committee was informed that all of these projects would be a gated community having car parking, commercial areas and amenities.

DG Waseem Hayat Bajwa informed that most of the members who applied for the project were interested in Kashmir Avenue Apartments in G-13 and they made it their top priority.