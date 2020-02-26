Share:

LAHORE - To make the anti-quackery campaign more tough, the Punjab Healthcare Commission will train officials of the district health authorities at the divisional headquarters to plug gaps in reporting of quacks and avoid submission of incomplete challan forms.

This was decided at a meeting held here on Tuesday, which was chaired by Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Shuaib Khan, and Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman.

The CEO gave a presentation on the Commission’s anti-quackery campaign, and highlighted issues being faced by the PHC in this regard. Both entities would hold monthly meetings to supervise the implementation of the decisions, and resolved issues.

It was also decided that the PHC would issue training certificates to the Deputy District Health Officers (DDHOs), and only they would be authorised to inspect the treatment centres and seal outlets where quacks would be found working.

Muhammad Usman assured that after training. if any DDHO would share incomplete challan forms or collect improper evidence while sealing quackery outlets, his department would initiate disciplinary proceedings under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act 2006.

Moreover, the PHC would outline standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the effective surveillance of quackery outlets, and the DDHOs would be responsible for this.

For making the anti-quackery drive more effective, the IT sections of both the entities would coordinate to integrate their respective apps. For the recovery of fines from the defaulting quacks, the Deputy Commissioners would be asked to take action, and ensure recovery.

It was proposed that the PHC may highlight those doctors providing shelters to quacks on social media and PHC website. The meeting also decided to curb corruption and in this regard team composition of the health department should comprise peer-level two-member on the pattern of the PHC enforcement teams.