KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police District East Amir Farooqi to submit a reply within three weeks in a petition filed over police’s alleged facilitation of illegal occupation of a private land. A division bench of the top provincial court, comprising Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan, heard the case pertaining to illegal occupation of a private land, owned by Mason Construction, the applicant, in KDA Scheme 33 area of the city. Hearing the contempt plea against the DIG East Amir Farooqi for not complying with the court orders, the bench asked as to why no reply was filed in the case from the police officer. A focal person representing the DIG East sought time from the court to file a reply in the case. The court admitted his plea and granted a three week time to submit the reply.