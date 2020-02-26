Share:

DUBAI - World No 1 Novak Djokovic extended his unbeaten start to the season with a 6-1 6-2 victory over Tunisian Malek Jaziri in the opening round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday. Djokovic struck 22 winners and did not face a break point against wildcard Jaziri in a near-faultless display. “It’s a great way to start out the tournament,” Djokovic, who is playing in Dubai for the first time since 2016, said. Djokovic is chasing his fifth title in Dubai and his first since 2013. The 32-year-old Serb will next face Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber, who overcame Egypt’s Mohamed Safwat 4-6 6-4 6-0. Seventh seed Karen Khachanov recovered from a break down on two occasions in the opening set before cruising to a 7-6(2) 6-1 victory over Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin.