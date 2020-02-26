Share:

The first coronavirus case of Pakistan has been reported in Karachi. The patient admitted at private hospital has been recognised as 22-year old Yahya Jaffery.

Jaffery had recently traveled from Iran to Pakistan. The case has been reported in the local media after the patient was admitted in a private hospital after confirmation was given by the Provincial Health of Sindh Government.

Yahya Jaffery is being treated at the Aga Khan hospital and preparations are being to follow up with quarantine set up in the isolation ward.