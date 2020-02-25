Share:

rawalpindi - Unknown gunmen opened indiscriminate firing on a moving car at Mangla Bridge killing five people including three children and a female, RPO office officials informed on Tuesday.

Similarly, 10 passengers also sustained critical injuries when a passenger vehicle smashed into electric pole at Taxila Bus Stand in Saddar, they said. Rescue 1122 conducted rescue operations by shifting the deceased and the injured to hospitals for autopsy and medical treatment, respectively. According the police officials, five people were travelling in a car on Mangla Bridge when unidentified culprits riding on a motorcycle launched a brazen armed attack on the car. In result, a man, woman and three children were killed, they said. They added the attackers managed to flee from the scene. A heavy contingent of Mangla police reached at the spot and shifted the dead bodies to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem besides collecting evidences from the crime scene, they said. RPO Sohail Habib Tajik also took action on occurrence of incident and ordered immediate arrest.

of fleeing attackers, the officials, they said.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was on, they said.