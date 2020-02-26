Share:

ATHENS -French Defense Minister Florence Parly said here on Monday that she has discussed the content of a new deal to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation with the Greek government.

Parly made the remarks during a joint press conference after talks with Greek Minister of National Defense Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos.

The French official also discussed the strategic partnership between France and Greece with a focus on defense cooperation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The said deal was agreed to by French President Emmanuel Macron and Mitsotakis during the latter’s visit to Paris in January. The deal, which includes an increased presence of the French Navy in the region, more joint military exercises and deeper defense technology cooperation, is expected to be signed by the end of June, Panagiotopoulos said. The agenda of Monday’s talks also includes upgrading the French-made Mirage 2000 jets and the NH-90 helicopters purchased by Greece, as well as the sale of two more frigates, Panagiotopoulos said.