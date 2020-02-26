Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the previous year was challenging in terms of stabilising the economy but since achieving stabilisation, the government is now focusing on socioeconomic growth.

Meeting a delegation of foreign investors — led by Head of Strategist FIM Partners Matthew Vogei which called on him here at the PM Office — the premier said that on the economic front, Pakistan had now been acknowledged by the international investment community as an attractive destination for business and long-term investment. Highlighting that Pakistan had climbed up 28 places in the World Bank’s recent Ease of Doing Business Report, the prime minister said the country was a ‘land of unlimited opportunities with significant youth bulge’ and offered ideal opportunities in various sectors.

He said the government was also focusing on skill development for employment generation which would in turn help in alleviating poverty.

The prime minister highlighted the scope and benefits of the flagship ‘Ehsaas’ programme for the marginalised segments of society.

On the occasion, PM Khan assured full support and facilitation to the investors in their future business ventures.

The members of the delegation expressed keen interest in long term fiscal investment in Pakistan. They appreciated the investor-friendly policies of the present government that had enhanced the confidence of foreign investors for investing in diverse sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

The investors observed that there was immense potential for return on investment for foreign investors in Pakistan. They also lauded the prime minister’s vision of Digital Pakistan.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor State Bank Syed Reza Baqir were also present during the meeting.