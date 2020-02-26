Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Condition of a man deteriorated when he drank poisonous drink here at Ground no 2, Satellite Town on Tuesday. Reports say that a cricket match was being played on the ground when unknown persons mixed a poison in the soft drinks which were to be served to the players at the end of the match. When Taj Muhammad Wassan drank the soft drink, his condition started to deteriorate. He was brought to the Civil Hospital where doctors had to wash his stomach to save his live. Doctors said that now condition of the cricketer was out of danger. Several players, relatives and friends of Wassan went to the Civil Hospital, and inquired after him.