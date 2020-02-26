Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy brotherly relations and it’s the right time to promote these relations on durable lines

He was talking to Ambassador of Tajikistan Ismatullo Nasredin who called on him at his office on Wednesday and discussed strengthening of relations and other matters of mutual interest.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan is the most attractive tourist-destination because of its rich cultural diversity and Punjab enjoys the unique position as tourist attractions are scattered in the vast expanse of Thal, Cholistan, Pothohar and other areas. He emphasized that cultural heritage of the Punjab province is centuries-old and very unique in the whole world.

The Punjab government has also introduced different tourism promotion projects and cooperation will also be expanded with Tajikistan in agriculture and other sectors, he informed.

Similarly, people-to-people contacts will be enhanced and cultural exchange will give a new dimension to the bilateral relations. The exchange of trade delegations will further promote economic relations, added Usman Buzdar.

Ismatullo Nasredin said cultural and historic heritage of Lahore is unique and expressed the desired to promote trade and economic cooperation with the province of Punjab. Tajikistan’s Honorary Consul General Nazir Ahmed Paracha, Chairman P&D, CEO PBIT and others were also present.