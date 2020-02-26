Share:

MULTAN-Speakers in a moot on healthy mothers, children and society recommended healthy and hygienic diet for the pregnant women saying that they should include meat, pulses, vegetables and fruit in the daily food for staying healthy.

They said that unhygienic food results in deficiency of vitamins leading to a fragile body and mind.

Pregnant women should take good care for themselves for a healthy baby.

Speaking on the occasion, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Dr Mansoor Kundi informed that human body could consume only five per cent of unhygienic food while on the contrary, youth was using 70 percent unhygienic food, according to a report.

Malfunctioning of bones and fragility results due to imbalanced and unhygienic food, he observed.

He stated that for controlling population, there was no harm in family planning

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture(MNSUA), Dr Asif Ali said that mothers should always eat healthy diet.

On Population welfare, he noted that family planning was not a sin adding that pregnant women should take balanced diet which includes: fruits, meat, pulses etc.

Director Health Services, Dr Waseem Ramzi, Deputy Director Population welfare, Dr Raffat Umer, CEO district Education Authority Riaz Baloch and others also spoke.

The seminar titled: Healthy mothers, children and Society was organized by MNSUA Food Sciences& Technology department in collaboration with Population Welfare & Women Development Department.

A good number of students and faculty members attended the moot.