LAHORE - International Business Delegation (IBD) arranged “Road Show” at a local hotel with the purpose of providing opportunities to Pakistani companies to scale up their businesses globally. Jehanzaib Burana, CEO Board of Investment and Trade, participated in the event as chief guest.

“Pakistani companies as well as entrepreneurs especially the young and dynamic brains have enormous opportunities to grow their businesses by using the platform of IBD”, said Jehzaib Burana while appreciating the organizers for showing interest in Pakistan market. “Such initiatives are essential for not only attracting foreign investment but also provides an excellent platform to project local business globally”, he said.

Shakeel Ahmed Khan, IBD international Ambassador for Pakistan & Tajikistan said, “It is important to realize the potential of Pakistani businesses and project them by providing such platforms for networking. Such networking is also important for promoting the right image of Pakistan globally to boost the government efforts to promote Pakistan’s Business, Culture & Tourism”.

IBD is holding a 4-day IBD Summit 2020 in Doha from April 6 to April 9. Shakeel Khan is expected to lead a delegation of Pakistani business community. More than 1,000 delegates from over 100 cities of various countries are participating in the summit.

Shakeel is also expected to lead a team of local ambassadors in multiple cities in Tajikistan and Pakistan, conducting the IBD’s annual forums known as i3 Forums, an opportunity for international entrepreneurs and investors to have firsthand look at the opportunities in the region.

“Central Asia and Pakistan are massive reservoirs of opportunity. During the decade ahead these economies will offer massive opportunities to international entrepreneurs and investors,” said Shakeel.