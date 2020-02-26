Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday expressed its annoyance over the non-recovery of a missing lawyer Muhammad Yafis Naveed belonging to Multan. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition moved by the HCBA Multan.

During the hearing, police informed the court that a joint investigation team (JIT) has been constituted to trace the whereabouts of the missing lawyers. He requested the court to grant some time to the JIT in this matter.

Expressing its anger over the non-recovery of the missing lawyers, the IHC bench deferred hearing in the petition for two weeks. The petitioner stated in the petition that Yafis Naveed, former vice president of HCBA Multan, along with his wife and children reached Islamabad on 7-8-2019 and stayed in a hotel in G-7 Markaz.

The next day, the abductee and his family went to Blue Area where he said to his wife to wait there as he is going to meet his friend.

According to the petition, the wife of Yafis waited for her husband approximately two hours, after this, she tried to make call on his phone but his mobile phones were switched off.

The petition read that after the occurrence, the wife of abductee approached the respondents and requested them to recover the detenue Yafis but they turned dear ear towards her request and bluntly stated that he is not in their custody.

The petition prayed to the court to direct the respondents to recover Yafis and he may be produced before this court.