Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday lauded the efforts of Pakistan Air Force, a year after it downed at least one Indian jet which crossed the Pakistani airspace.

Foreign minister Shah Qureshi addressed the ceremony held at the anniversary of the event, where Prime Minister Imran Khan was the chief guest.

“My first message to our eastern neighbour is that do not think of any ill-considered misadventure, because if you do, we will respond and respond immediately, as it is our right to self-defence,” he said while lauding the PAF.

Reiterating Pakistan's inclination towards regional peace, the foreign minister said that the country wants peaceful relations with its neighbours.

Speaking on the ongoing Afghan peace process, the foreign minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is always of the view that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan facilitated the peace process in Afghanistan and is being recognised for it now.

"Pakistan is a strong advocate for an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue as soon as the peace agreement is signed in Doha," he added.

FM Qureshi slammed India, saying that it has imposed restrictions in Kashmir, claiming it an internal matter.

He said that UN’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres negated this claim here in Islamabad.