ISLAMABAD - Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of detained Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, has said that India is involved in religious terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), as the occupied authorities are making attempts to convert the Muslims majority region into Muslims minority.
Mushaal, who is also Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, in her statement on Tuesday said that the fascist Modi government has snatched religious freedom in the scenic valley, as the brutal administration forced to impose Friday sermon of their choice.
She further said that the notorious Modi government is transferring the Muslims officers in all important departments and replaced them with Hindu officers.
The Chairperson said that the Muslims majority valley is being converted into Muslims minority by bringing Hindus from elsewhere of the India to the region.
Mushaal demanded that the world powers, the UN bodies and human rights organisations should take notice of these unlawful and unconstitutional steps.
She said that everywhere in the world, people are enjoying religious freedom, but in the occupied Kashmir, people are being deprived and are barred from performing their religious duties.
She also said that the world powers and human right organisations should play their due role in resolution of the decades-long Kashmir dispute.
She appealed that the Indian brutal forces crossed all limits of brutalities, barbarism and inhuman acts; hence the global powers should come forwards and should stop the occupied administration of these barbarism and state terrorism in the scenic valley.