LAHORE - Infinix, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand, has collaborated with the all-rounder cricket sensation, Shadab Khan, to offer fantastic discounts on one of the best smartphones, Infinix S5 6GB and 4GB variants. For every match that Shadab Khan wins in PSL, fans can avail a discount of PKR 300/- on Infinix S5 bought from Daraz, and this is how customers can get a maximum discount of up to PKR 3600/- on the feature-rich product.