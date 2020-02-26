PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has formally launched the spring tree plantation campaign throughout the province by planting sapling of Schotia Brachypetala at Chief Minister House Peshawar.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister stated that the ongoing spring tree plantation campaign has been initiated throughout the province with new zeal and commitment in order to counter the negative effects of pollution, environmental changes, drought, floods and other natural challenges for which prior preparedness is of paramount importance.
Commenting on the drive, the secretary environment briefed that the target of planting 0.1 billion saplings was set for the year 2019-20 against which 0.14 billion saplings have been planted so far exceeding the set target. He stated that the department is committed to plant a total of 0.18 billion saplings by June this year.
The chief minister stated that one billion trees were planted during the previous tenure of the PTI-led provincial government under the Billion Tree Aforestation Project, which are yielding positive results. Keeping in view the success of the project, the federal government has decided to plant 10 billion saplings throughout the country in which the present Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is committed to contribute its share.
Mahmood Khan appealed to citizens along with government and non-government organisations to contribute their fair share in making the province green, which would not only help in improving the environment, but would also be a significant contribution in promoting tourism.