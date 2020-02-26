Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mah­mood Khan has formal­ly launched the spring tree plantation campaign throughout the province by planting sapling of Schotia Brachypetala at Chief Minister House Pe­shawar.

Speaking on the occa­sion, the chief minister stated that the ongoing spring tree plantation campaign has been in­itiated throughout the province with new zeal and commitment in or­der to counter the nega­tive effects of pollution, environmental changes, drought, floods and oth­er natural challenges for which prior prepared­ness is of paramount im­portance.

Commenting on the drive, the secretary envi­ronment briefed that the target of planting 0.1 bil­lion saplings was set for the year 2019-20 against which 0.14 billion sap­lings have been plant­ed so far exceeding the set target. He stated that the department is com­mitted to plant a total of 0.18 billion saplings by June this year.

The chief minister stated that one billion trees were planted dur­ing the previous tenure of the PTI-led provin­cial government under the Billion Tree Aforest­ation Project, which are yielding positive re­sults. Keeping in view the success of the pro­ject, the federal gov­ernment has decided to plant 10 billion saplings throughout the coun­try in which the present Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is committed to contrib­ute its share.

Mahmood Khan ap­pealed to citizens along with government and non-government organ­isations to contribute their fair share in mak­ing the province green, which would not only help in improving the environment, but would also be a significant con­tribution in promoting tourism.