Share:

Lahore - A Punjab Auqaf Organisation meeting was held at the Punjab Institute of Quran and Seerat Studies on Tuesday to discuss upgradation of Darbar Bibi Pakdaman Lahore.

Judicial Commission Chairman Justice (retd) Ali Akbar Qureshi presided over the meeting while Secretary Auqaf Punjab Gulzar Hussain Shah, IG Police Punjab, Additional Commissioner Lahore, Architecture Nayar Ali Dada, Director Projects Auqaf Punjab Hamid Masood and others also attended the meeting

The meeting reviewed up-gradation, construction and repair of Darbar Hazrat Bibi Pakdaman under the directions of the Lahore High Court.