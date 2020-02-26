Share:

Lahore - A notorious drug-pusher managed a safe escape while police were transporting him to the court concerned here on Tuesday. The man was wanted in several cases related to providing drugs to addicts and he was caught just a day before from the same area where he had been arrested.

The police had framed him in a case which could lead to death sentence. An investigation into the conduct of police team on duty with the fled criminal had been launched and a case had been registered for the escape incident.

Reportedly, Irfan Aka Fani was caught on Monday from Shamke Bhattian area and Manga Mandi, police registered a case under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act (CNSA) against him as a huge quantity of drugs was found in his possession.

A team of Manga Mandi police on Tuesday morning picked the arrested drug-pusher for the court concerned and it was again in Shamke Bhattian area from where the accused managed to flee.

No further details were so far being made available by the police department as inquiry regarding the matter was said to be in progress.

CIA police arrest two drug-pushers

The CIA Police Iqbal Town have arrested two members of an inter-district drug-trafficking gang and recovered six kilograms of charas worth millions of rupees from their posession.