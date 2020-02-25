Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce on Tuesday has expressed concern over non-functioning of State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) due to the vacant position of its chairman.

The meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce was held under the Chairmanship of MNA Syed Naveed Qamar. The Committee expressed its concerns about the vacant position of SLIC Chairman and directed the Ministry to complete the hiring process in this regard at the earliest for smooth functioning of the Department.

The Committee has also discussed the matter regarding termination of the services of daily wages employees of the SLIC. The Committee was informed that SLIC has decided to make new recruitment in the SLIC. The SLIC will publish 590 vacancies for recruitment of new employees, however 152 daily wages employees those were terminated earlier would be considered on priority basis by providing 5 percent extra marks. The Committee recommended that terminated employees having one year service should be considered as special case.

The Committee has discussed the budgetary proposals of Ministry of Commerce pertaining to Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the Financial Year 2020-2021, as required under Rule 201 (6) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007. The Ministry of Commerce Additional Secretary informed the details of proposed PSDP for financial years 2020-2021. He said that Peshawar, Quetta Expo centres’ remodeling and expansion of Karachi Expo centre were proposed for required funds of financial year 2020-2021. He also briefed the Committee about the new schemes regarding remodeling of Karachi Expo centre (II) & (III). After threadbare discussion the Committee unanimously recommended that projects may be included for allocation of funds by the Ministry of Finance.

The Committee discussed the new steps taken by the Government to enhance the domestic exports to Finland. The said question was raised by MNA Syed Agha Rafiullah and the same was referred to the Committee. Ministry of Commerce Additional Secretary informed that export of Pakistan to Finland has been reduced during last many years. The Committee took a serious notice on the reply furnished by the Ministry of Commerce to the National Assembly with reference to starred question No. 50, wherein they have mentioned that export to Finland has been increased up to 15 percent during the years 2018. The Committee directed the Ministry to probe into the matter and fix the responsibility against the concerned officers for providing incorrect information to the Parliament.

The meeting was attended by MNA Mr. Ali Khan Jadoon, Mr. Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Mr. Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Mr. Khurram Shahzad, Ms. Wajiha Akram, Ms. Sajida Begum, Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb,Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani MNAs and Syed Agha Rafiullah, besides the senior officers from Ministry of Commerce.