ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has decided to move the Supreme Court against the bail granted to PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal by the Islamabad High Court.

According to a statement issued here, NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting at the NAB Headquarters where it was decided to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the bail of Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman, NAB, PGA, DG Operations, DG Rawalpindi and other senior officers of NAB.