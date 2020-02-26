Share:

KARACHI - Khan, who was often called as ‘Babae Khidmat and Mohsin-e-Karachi’, was born in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on October 1, 1930.

Khan was one of the youngest members of Tehreek-e-Pakistan (Pakistan movement) and moved to Karachi after the partition. His father Abdul Shakoor Khan used to work for Railways department while his mother, Bismillah Begum was a housewife.

He participated in Pakistan movement during his stay in Ajmer and was also made National Guards Muslim League Ajmer president. After coming to Pakistan, Khan went on to complete Bachelors from Punjab University and did double MA in journalism and Persian along with LLB from the Karachi University.

He opted to choose law as his career and started practicing in income tax law. Khan was considered as one of the most successful lawyers on income tax issues. He also served commercial banks, corporate sector and Ministry of Defence in different cadres.

Political career:

During his political and social welfare life, Khan remained a vibrant member of society and served people apart of their cast and colour.

Even his political opponents never dared to finger pointing on him as he was a determined and dedicated person to his assignments till his last breath.

He was elected as member of Sindh Assembly in the non-party based general elections in 1985 and served as opposition leader for three and a half years. Khan had also served as JI Karachi Ameer from December 1991 to July 2001 before being elected as the first city Nazim, City District Government Karachi in August 2001. During his tenure, major development works were witnessed in Karachi and even his political opponent acknowledged it. He introduced first of its kind modern public parks concept in Karachi and developed modern parks in the city during his Nazimship. He remained on the post of city Nazim till June 2005.

Besides political and governmental matters, Khan was also known for his social works. In disasters and natural calamities, he has always been the first ones to reach for helping the victims. After 2005 earthquake, he was made central President of Al-Khidmat Foundation by the then (late) Ameer JI Pakistan, Qazi Hussain Ahmad. For earthquake victims he had not only collected relief fund to the tune of millions of rupees, but also provided relief in form of food supplies, clothes and shelter

During drought in Tharparkar in 1997, Khan had also supervised the relief and initiated a massive well-digging scheme ‘Zamzam Project’ which yielded at least 450 wells of potable water providing relief to several thousand dwellers of the parched desert. The late JI leader also opened in 45 villages schools in the name of ‘Al-Ilm Project’ and contributed in increasing the literacy percentage in Tharparkar.

Condolence poured in Several political figures including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar and JI chief Senator Siraj ul Huq expressed sorrow and grief over the demise. Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar, Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Organization Restoration Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar, Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi also expressed grief on the demise.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to give Khan highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdaus and give patience to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Soon after hearing the sad news, JI Chief Senator Siraj-ul-Huq reached Khan’s residence. Talking to media after condoling with bereaved family, Siraj said that Khan was a well wisher not only for Karachiites but for the people of entire country. “He had done record development works in Karachi during his tenure as City Nazim,” Siraj added.

Separately, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar suspended all activities at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and also visited Khan’s residence to condole his death.

Wasim said that Khan’s demise was indeed a big loss for Karachi as he was a well wisher of the city.

The mayor also directed his subordinates to ensure cleanliness and other measures for funeral prayer.

Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi, Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, PPP Leader Taj Haider, PTI MPAs Umer Umari, Raja Azhar and Shahzad Qureshi also visited Khan’s residence and condoled with the family members.